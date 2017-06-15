Alexandria Police Examining Area Near Baseball Practice Shooting 'Door to Door'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is thoroughly examining the neighborhood near the scene of Wednesday's shooting at a Republican baseball practice in the US state of Virginia, APD chief Mike Brown said in a press conference.

"Right now we are canvassing the immediate area out here, doing door to door with our colleagues from the sheriff's department… so we can reassure the people in the community that we believe this incident today is over," Brown told reporters on Wednesday.