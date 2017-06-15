US Invests Nearly $67Mln to Advance Nuclear Research, Technology

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Grants totalling nearly $67 million for 85 nuclear research projects at university and government laboratories have been approved in an effort to promote safety, efficiency and US energy independence, the Department of Energy announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Investing in the future of nuclear energy is an important strategic priority for the Energy Department," acting Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Ed McGinnis stated in the release. "Nuclear energy technologies contribute to our economy, our environment, and our national security."

The effort includes more than $31 million to support 32 university-led nuclear energy research and development projects in 23 states, the release explained.

In addition, $6 million will be shared by 19 universities to research improvements in nuclear reactor safety and performance, the release noted.

Since 2009, the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy has awarded about $472 million to 103 US colleges and universities, to promote research and train the next generation of nuclear engineers and scientists, according to the release.