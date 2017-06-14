US Congressman Steve Scalise in Critical Condition After Shooting Attack

"Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition," the hospital stated in a Twitter message.

​The Louisiana congressman was among five people who were shot when a gunman opened fire on their practice field. Two of the five were Capitol Police who were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter. The shooter, who has died from his injuries, has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.

Matt Mika of Tyson Foods, another one of those injured in the shooting, is also in critical condition and is in surgery, according to a statement from his family. Mika was shot multiple times, his family was told.

US President Donald Trump responded to what he called the "brutal, brutal assault" by calling for unity and praising the bravery of the Capitol Police officers who responded.

