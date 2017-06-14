US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate to 1-1.25% Range

© AP Photo/ Richard Drew US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate at 0.75-1% Range

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States’ benchmark interest rate will increase by 25 basis points to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent, now that the nation’s labor market and inflation have reached expected levels, the US Federal Reserve’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1 to 1-1/4 percent," the statement said.