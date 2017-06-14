Active Shooting Situation in San Francisco, Casualties Reported

Shooting was reported at 17th street and Vermont in San Francisco. The reports of multiple victima came after that.
NOW: Active shooter situation reported in San Francisco near UPS office — reports of multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/140yuQJv0e— julia dodson (@jrd13) June 14, 2017
Police arrived at the scene.
Scores of officers, something awful apparently has happened at Potrero Hill UPS. Avoid area. At 17th and Utah pic.twitter.com/lJSDyBzJkD— Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) June 14, 2017
AP reports that San Francisco hospital received multiple victims.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
