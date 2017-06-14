US Lawmakers File Anti-Trump Lawsuit for Alleged Abuse of Constitution

On Monday, the attorneys general of the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that the president had violated the country's legislation by receiving millions of dollars in payments and benefits from foreign governments since his inauguration.
"Plaintiffs, 30 members of the United States Senate and 166 members of the United States House of Representatives, bring this action against President Donald J. Trump to obtain relief from the President’s continuing violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution, which was designed to ensure that our nation’s leaders would not be corrupted by foreign influence or put their own financial interests over the national interest," the document said.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs requested injunctive relief to ban Trump from accepting any benefits from foreign states without first receiving "the Consent of the Congress."
