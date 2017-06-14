US Lawmakers File Anti-Trump Lawsuit for Alleged Abuse of Constitution

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of 196 US senators and congressmen filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of alleged violations of the country's constitution for receiving foreign state payments without seeking congressional approval, the text of the lawsuit said.

On Monday, the attorneys general of the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland filed a lawsuit against Trump alleging that the president had violated the country's legislation by receiving millions of dollars in payments and benefits from foreign governments since his inauguration.

"Plaintiffs, 30 members of the United States Senate and 166 members of the United States House of Representatives, bring this action against President Donald J. Trump to obtain relief from the President’s continuing violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the United States Constitution, which was designed to ensure that our nation’s leaders would not be corrupted by foreign influence or put their own financial interests over the national interest," the document said.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Over 190 Democratic Congressmen to Sue Trump for Corruption

The document added that the plaintiffs consider that Trump had "a financial interest in vast business holdings around the world" that had him engage in contact with foreign officials and receive benefits from foreign governments, without congressional approval.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs requested injunctive relief to ban Trump from accepting any benefits from foreign states without first receiving "the Consent of the Congress."