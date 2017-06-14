Register
14 June 2017
    Wind turbine (front C) is pictured at a wind farm in Tehachapi, California, U.S.

    Wind, Solar Power Provide 10% of US Electricity Generation for First Time

    US
    According to a report, 10 percent of the US electricity supply produced from windmills and solar panels.

    Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa.
    Site of Worst US Nuclear Power Disaster to Close in 2019 - Exelon Corporation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) Electricity produced from windmills and solar panels accounted for 10 percent of the US electricity supply in the United States for the first time in March, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

    "Electricity generation from wind and solar follows seasonal patterns that reflect the seasonal availability of wind and sunshine," the report stated. "Based on seasonal patterns in recent years, electricity generation from wind and solar will probably exceed 10 percent of total US generation again in April 2017, then fall to less than 10 percent in the summer months."

    The report noted that on an annual basis, wind and solar now produce about 7 percent of US electricity.

    In almost all states, wind makes up a larger share of the state’s total electricity generation than solar, the release explained.

    Among the top dozen states, only California and Arizona had more solar generation than wind in 2016, according to the release.

