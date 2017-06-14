Virginia Baseball Practice Shooting: Two Victims in Critical Condition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two victims of the shooting that happened during practice for the Republican Congressional Baseball Team in Alexandria, Virginia are in critical condition, the George Washington University Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The George Washington University Hospital has received two individuals," the hospital stated. "Both are currently in critical condition."

4 people shot near sports field in Alexandria on Monroe Ave. At least on person airlifted to hospital. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/HsrnbgFN78 — Larry Miller (@LarryMillerTV) 14 июня 2017 г.

Congressman Scalise, an aide to Congressman Roger Williams, and two Capitol Police officers were shot.

No votes are expected in the House today. In addition, there will be no morning hour speeches at 10:00 a.m. — Democratic Cloakroom (@DemCloakroom) 14 июня 2017 г.

President Donald Trump has canceled a scheduled event at the Department of Labor where he planned to announce a new initiative on apprenticeship.