Over 190 Democratic Congressmen to Sue Trump for Corruption

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the congressmen, as quoted by National Public Radio (NPR), Trump violated the US Constitution's foreign emoluments clauses.

Specifically, the congressmen cited the fact that the business organization Trump still owns had been accepting funding from foreign governments without the consent of Congress.

On Monday, attorneys general for the District of Columbia and for the state of Maryland filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that he has violated federal anti-corruption laws by receiving millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since his inauguration on January 20. In response, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that this lawsuit would ultimately be dismissed because no breach of anti-corruption laws had occurred.