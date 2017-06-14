Register
02:01 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Air Force fighter jets

    This Is Only a Test: NORAD to Conduct Air Exercises Over DC Area

    © US Air Force
    US
    Get short URL
    0 3710

    Dear Washington DC area residents, if you hear military jets roaring above you in the middle of the night this Wednesday, please rest assured that war hasn’t broken out (yet). It’s totally safe not to duck and cover and not to run to your nearest fallout shelter.

    Lithuanian troops along with the other troops from 11 NATO nations take part in the exercise in urban warfare during Iron Sword exercise in the mock town near Pabrade, Lithuania, December 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO's Drills at Lithuania's Suwalki Gap 'Tactical' Exercise - Land Forces Chief
    Nope, it's just the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD. NORAD is going to conduct some aircraft exercises over the capital area, according to an announcement published in The Hill.

    Intended to hone interception capability, the exercises will take place at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, which is either the least disruptive or the most disruptive time possible, depending on how well you sleep.

    If weather is bad, the exercise will be bumped to the following morning, NORAD says.

    If you don't plan on sleeping, you might be able to catch some of the training flights NORAD will be conducting along with the National Capital Region Coordination Center, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the Joint Air Defense Operations Center.

    "These exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure [Continental US NORAD Region's] rapid response capability," the Continental US NORAD Region said in a press release.  

    Tucson residents saw similar exercises Tuesday morning. People living between San Simon and Tucson could hear and see low-flying NORAD-controlled fighter jets in close proximity to a civilian aircraft playing the role of an aircraft of interest, according to KVOA report.

    "NORAD has conducted exercise flights of this nature throughout Canada and the US since the start of Operation Noble Eagle, the command's response to the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001," the announcement reads.

    Sleep well, DC.

    Related:

    NATO Training Exercise Baltic Operations to Include US AWACS Aircraft
    US Aircraft, 900 Airmen Join 2017 NATO ‘Baltic Operations’ Exercise - Pentagon
    Cult Cold-War Era US Bombers Partake in Major Nordic Exercise
    US to Fire Shore-Launched Missile at Old Ship During 2018 Pacific Rim Exercise
    Tags:
    announcement, fighter jets, military drills, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Washington, DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok