This Is Only a Test: NORAD to Conduct Air Exercises Over DC Area

Nope, it's just the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD. NORAD is going to conduct some aircraft exercises over the capital area, according to an announcement published in The Hill.

Intended to hone interception capability, the exercises will take place at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, which is either the least disruptive or the most disruptive time possible, depending on how well you sleep.

If weather is bad, the exercise will be bumped to the following morning, NORAD says.

If you don't plan on sleeping, you might be able to catch some of the training flights NORAD will be conducting along with the National Capital Region Coordination Center, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the Joint Air Defense Operations Center.

"These exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure [Continental US NORAD Region's] rapid response capability," the Continental US NORAD Region said in a press release.

Tucson residents saw similar exercises Tuesday morning. People living between San Simon and Tucson could hear and see low-flying NORAD-controlled fighter jets in close proximity to a civilian aircraft playing the role of an aircraft of interest, according to KVOA report.

"NORAD has conducted exercise flights of this nature throughout Canada and the US since the start of Operation Noble Eagle, the command's response to the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001," the announcement reads.

Sleep well, DC.