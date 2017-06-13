Register
22:58 GMT +313 June 2017
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.

    Attorney General Sessions Testifies Before US Senate Intelligence Committee

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a public hearing.

    Lawmakers are expected to grill Sessions on aspects of fired former FBI Director James Comey's testimony from last week, as well as Sessions' own alleged meetings with Russian officials. Sessions recused himself in March from the ongoing investigation into purported collusion between US President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russian government. 

    Attorney General Sessions Testifies Before US Senate Intelligence Committee

    Senate Committee Chairman Richard Burr outlined the basic goal of the hearing was to discern "fact from fiction" and gain clarity from Sessions on meetings with Russian officials, involvement with US President Donald Trump's foreign policy team before the election and whether Russian officials exerted influence on said policy, Sessions' decision to recuse himself from any Justice Department investigation into 'Russian meddling' and what role the Attorney General may have played in the removal of former FBI director James Comey. 

    "I did not have any private meetings" with Russian officials at the Mayflower hotel, Sessions said. "Whether I ever attended a reception where the Russian ambassador was already present is beside the point of Russian interference in the election," the Attorney General said.

    Robert Mueller
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    So Much for Impartial? Justice Department Team Heading Trump-Russia Probe Donated Big to US Democrats

    The notion that Sessions colluded with Russians after having served in public service for 35 years is "appalling" and a "lie," he said in during opening remarks. 

    Regarding his March 2 recusal, Sessions said he not briefed on the investigation into Russia, "which is ongoing today," except as it was relevant for him to make the decision to recuse himself. 

    It was not because of "any wrongdoing" but because of a Justice Department regulation that "department employees should not participate in investigations into campaigns where one participated in that campaign," not because he believes he had done something wrong.

    ​The decision to recommend FBI Director James Comey's dismissal was based on deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein's advice to let Comey go, not because of an FBI probe into Russia, according to Sessions' account. 

    ​Aside from meeting Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Republican National Convention and during his Senate office with top aides, Sessions said he had not other meetings that he knows of after "racking his brain." A frequent refrain in speaking before Congress is to demur that one 'cannot recall' certain events that could be incriminating or at least suspicious in nature. 

    Sessions said he has "confidence" in Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to investigate illegal errors by the Trump campaign. Sessions added it "wouldn't be appropriate" to remove Mueller from his task in his current role as Attorney General even though he technically has the authority to do so. 

    The former senator affirmed "absolutely" that he never participated in collusion, tampering, or any other active measures to subvert the integrity of the US election.​

    Sessions said its "possible" he met with Kislyak on other occasions but said "I don't recall it."

    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Extremely Alternative Facts? Trump Now Says Comey Would Have Been Fired ‘Regardless’

    US President Donald Trump's conversations with Sessions about "the nature of private conversations I may have had with the president" regarding the firing of Comey. It would be "improper" to reveal the contents of conversations with Trump. Trump was widely seen as having created a fake paper trail for Comey's ouster by asking the Justice Department to provide a recommendation to do so. Days later, Trump changed the entire story and said he relieved Comey of his duties over "this Russia thing" and that he would have gotten rid of Comey "regardless of recommendation."

    Sessions "did not participate" in the decision to change the Republican platform committee's stance on sending weapons to Ukraine. 

    The US population is tired of "stonewalling" answers that answers can't be provided because they it would be "inappropriate," Oregon Senator Ron Wyden emphasized regarding Sessions' testimony. "Respectfully, you're not answering the question," Wyden pushed in response to push back from Sessions. 

    "Point blank, why did you sign the letter recommending the firing of Comey when it violated your recusal?" Wyden asked. Sessions shot back that it didn't interfere with his recusal, to which Wyden slammed Sessions' response, saying, "it doesn't pass the smell test."

