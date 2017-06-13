Register
19:57 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Viktor Bout

    Russia's Bout Faces Jail Term Increase Over Interview to 'Wrong' RT Journalist

    © Sputnik/
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Viktor Bout case (17)
    0 12010

    Jailed Russian businessman Viktor Bout may get an increased prison term for an interview with an RT journalist who was not on the list of allowable contacts.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A prison term of Russian businessman Viktor Bout jailed in the United States may be increased over an interview he gave to an RT journalist who was not on the list of the allowable contacts, Bout's attorney Alexei Tarasov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "The disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Russian national Viktor Bout over giving an interview to RT’s correspondent Murad Gazdiev, who was not on the list of allowable contacts in the materials of Marion prison,’’ Tarasov said. "If found guilty, Bout’s prison term can be increased or they can even put him back to solitary confinement."

    Tarasov explained that Bout was allowed to talk to another journalist of the same channel.

    "They indeed initially called her but then by means of three-way telephone communication, Gazdiev was connected, and Bout gave him an interview about his detention, how he is doing now," he explained.

    "This interview was published. Of course, everything was listened during the conversation itself, and the prison’s authorities were aware of who Bout was talking with and that this person was not on the list of allowable contacts."

    The lawyer noted that when a person is put in jail the release date is calculated on the basis that a prisoner demonstrates exemplary compliance with prison’s disciplinary regulations, but if there are disciplinary violations, the term is recalculated, and may be postponed.

    "In the United States, prisoners get time off or reduction in sentence for good behavior which is some 54 days per year. For 20 years this can become a significant number," he stated. "The release date for Bout is the beginning of 2030, and it is if his behavior is ideal. I should note that initially his release date was 15 December 2029, but when he was caught producing alcoholic beverage on the territory of his cell, which actually was tea mushroom to treat indigestion, his term was increased by several months."

    The attorney said that only recently Bout was transferred out from solitary confinement where he spent many years, and they are very concerned that he can be put back there because of this incident.

    "It is a draconian regime, where he will have less time outside, less time for communication as well as contactless visits," he said. "Besides, we planned a visit for his wife from Russia who has not seen him for several years, since the end of the trial. But in the regime of isolation it is impossible, because she will only be able to see him through the window.’’

    Tarasov pointed out that they consider this situation a ‘’flagrant violation of his rights to freedom of expression, freedom of speech."

    "The fact that a person is in prison does not mean that he can’t communicate," he said. "There was no violation, it was a journalist of the same channel. It was a decision of the channel to have another journalist interview Bout."

    Konstantin Yaroshenko
    © Photo: Konstantin Yaroshenko's lawyer
    'Am I Not a Human?' Jailed Pilot Yaroshenko Exposes US Lies and Torture
    Bout was arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities on charges of conspiring to kill US nationals by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian militants with weapons.

    Undercover agents posing as members of Columbia’s FARC rebel group were used as part of the operation. Bout was extradited from Thailand to the United States where he is now serving the sentence.

    Russia considers the case to be politicized and has repeatedly called on the US government to release Bout.

    Topic:
    Viktor Bout case (17)

    Related:

    Moscow to Seek Return of Jailed Russian National Bout From US - Foreign Ministry
    Bout Not to File Petition to Trump for 'Pardon for Crime He Didn't Commit'
    US Supreme Court Denies Considering Case of Russian National Bout
    Russia Files Legal Brief in US Supreme Court in Support of Bout’s Case Review
    Tags:
    RT, Alexei Tarasov, Viktor Bout, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok