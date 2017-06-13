Trump: Lynch Made Politically Motivated Decisions, 'Gave Hillary Protection'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who served in the administration of Barack Obama, made politically motivated decisions.

A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 июня 2017 г.

Lynch and former President Bill Clinton met at a time when the FBI was investigating Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

Lynch declined to formally recuse herself, saying only that she will follow FBI recommendations on whether Clinton should be prosecuted.