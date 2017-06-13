Trump Slams Court Ruling to Uphold Travel Ban Block 'at Such a Dangerous Time!'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump criticized on Tuesday the decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the ruling of a Hawaii district judge blocking Trump's second executive order on immigration.

Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again — Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country. S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 июня 2017 г.

Earlier this week, White House spokesman Sean Spicer expressed confidence that the US Supreme Court would ultimately approve Trump’s travel ban.

The ban, issued on March 6, is a revised version of Trump's January 25 executive order that blocks nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days and suspends refugee admissions for 120 days. The original order also barred Iraqi nationals from entering the United States. The new version of the ban was suspended by the Hawaii court ruling nine days later.