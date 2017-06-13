Sessions Disagrees With Ninth Circuit Decision to Block Trump's Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement on Monday his office disagrees with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' decisions to halt President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban.

"President Trump’s Executive Order is well within his lawful authority to keep the Nation safe," Sessions stated. "We disagree with the Ninth Circuit’s decision to block that authority."

Sessions claims the court order prevents Trump from practicing his legal authority to protect the United States under Article II of the US Constitution.

© REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts Washington DC, Maryland Top Lawyers Sue Trump Over Foreign Hotel Payments

Earlier on Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Hawaii district court judge's injunction against suspending the entry of nationals of six countries to the United States.

The ban, issued on March 6, is a revised version of Trump's January 25 executive order that blocks nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days and suspends refugee admissions for 120 days. The original order also barred Iraqi nationals from entering the United States.