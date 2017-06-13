Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.

    Washington DC, Maryland Top Lawyers Sue Trump Over Foreign Hotel Payments

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    0 5212

    The attorneys general of both the District of Columbia and the state of Maryland have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s businesses, claiming that their foreign dealings are a violation of the US constitution.

    The high-profile lawsuit claims that Trump is in violation of Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the US Constitution, the so-called Emoluments Clause. The Clause says that no government officials may "accept of any present, emolument [compensation], office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state" without Congressional approval.

    The attorneys general of the state and the District, both Democrats, filed the lawsuit on June 12. "Each President, regardless of temperament or ideology, has sought, in his own way, to honor that solemn vow [to defend the Constitution]," the lawsuit read.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    'New Tactic Against Trump' Emerges as Obama's Ex-Lawyers File Lawsuit Over Syria Missile Strike

    "Yet fundamental to a President's fidelity to that oath is the Constitution's demand that the President, as the highest officeholder in the land, disentangle his private finances from those of domestic and foreign powers. Never before has a President acted with such disregard for this constitutional prescription."

    "Irrespective of whether such [foreign] benefits [to Trump-owned businesses] affected the President's decision-making or shift his foreign or domestic policy, uncertainty about whether the President is acting in the best interests of the American people, or rather for his own ends or personal enrichment, inflicts lasting harm on our democracy."

    Constitutional scholars debate whether or not the Emoluments Clause applies to the president, or to businesses owned by him. The Constitution typically explicitly names the president and vice president when parts of the Constitution refer to them, with clauses generally referring to government officials not always applying. Presidents often accept gifts from foreign leaders, of course, although they traditionally seek Congressional permission to keep the present.

    U.S. President Donald Trump announces his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US Environmental Group to Sue Trump if Executive Order Threatens Public Land

    Trump already faces a similar lawsuit brought in January by plaintiffs that include an ethics group, a restaurant group and a hotel events booker. They claimed that Trump was violating the Emoluments Clause by maintaining ownership of his fleet of businesses. Trump ceded day-to-day control of his empire to his sons, but he still owns the Trump Organization.

    On Friday, the US Department of Justice claimed that those plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to sue because they were unable to allege specific harm to the president's integrity brought on by foreign revenue to his conglomerate. 

    In March, DC attorney general Karl Racine told Reuters that the District had suffered because it had subsidized the construction of Trump-owned hotels that are now impacted by foreign payments and commerce.

