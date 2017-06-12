Second US Appeals Court Upholds Injunction on Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the ruling of a district judge in Hawaii who issued an injunction on US President Donald Trump's second executive order on immigration, also known as the travel ban, court documents revealed on Monday.

"[W]e affirm the injunction as to Section 2(c), suspending entry of nationals from the six designated countries for 90 days; Section 6(a), suspending USRAP [US Refugee Admissions Program] for 120 days; and Section 6(b), capping the entry of refugees to 50,000 in the fiscal year 2017," the court decision stated. "We vacate the portions of the injunction that prevent the Government from conducting internal reviews."

The court decision did not include a ruling on claims made by the US federal government that Trump has the power to enact such a law under the Constitution, instead leaving that decision up to a higher court.

After the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the injunction on the temporary travel ban last month, the US Justice Department decided to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order temporarily blocking nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States, and suspending refugee admissions for 120 days. The implementation of the order was restricted by a US federal court on February 3.

On March 6, Trump introduced a revised version of the temporary travel ban, but it too was blocked by a federal court ruling nine days later.

A US federal judge in Hawaii indefinitely extended on March 30 a court order blocking Trump's new travel ban.