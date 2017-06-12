Register
19:42 GMT +312 June 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

    Attorneys General Question Whether Trump 'Faithfully Serves the American People'

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    18930

    Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and for the state of Maryland questioned President Donald Trump's adherence to "faithfully serving the American people".

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and for the state of Maryland on Monday filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump alleging that he has violated federal anti-corruption laws by receiving millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since January 20, according to a court document.

    "The lawsuit alleges violations by the President of two distinct yet related provisions of the US Constitution that seek to make certain that he faithfully serves the American people," the document stated on Monday. "President Trump's continued ownership interest in a global business empire…violates the Constitution and calls into question the rule of law and the integrity of the country's political system."

    Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas
    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Al Green Pledges to File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, if No One Does
    According to the complaint, Trump's violations include compensations received from leases of the president's properties by foreign governments, hotel accommodations, restaurants, and other services purchased by diplomats or representatives of foreign countries.

    The attorneys general, Karl A. Racine (DC) and Brian E. Frosh (Maryland), added that the continuation of the General Services Administration lease for Trump's hotel in Washington, DC despite the infringement of the contract terms should be considered illegal.

    The document asserted that both the district and state have been harmed due to the president's business activities and would continue to be injured if the court takes no action.

    Related:

    Why Trump’s Impeachment is 'Not Going to Happen Any Time Soon'
    Comey Testimony Subverts Any Case for Impeaching Trump - Ron Paul Institute Head
    Trump 'Impeachable' if Comey Fired to Stop Russia Probe - US Lawmaker
    Comey's Senate Testimony and Callers on Trump Impeachment
    Tags:
    corruption, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok