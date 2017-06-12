Attorneys General Question Whether Trump 'Faithfully Serves the American People'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and for the state of Maryland on Monday filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump alleging that he has violated federal anti-corruption laws by receiving millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since January 20, according to a court document.

"The lawsuit alleges violations by the President of two distinct yet related provisions of the US Constitution that seek to make certain that he faithfully serves the American people," the document stated on Monday. "President Trump's continued ownership interest in a global business empire…violates the Constitution and calls into question the rule of law and the integrity of the country's political system."

© AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky Al Green Pledges to File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, if No One Does

According to the complaint, Trump's violations include compensations received from leases of the president's properties by foreign governments, hotel accommodations, restaurants, and other services purchased by diplomats or representatives of foreign countries.

The attorneys general, Karl A. Racine (DC) and Brian E. Frosh (Maryland), added that the continuation of the General Services Administration lease for Trump's hotel in Washington, DC despite the infringement of the contract terms should be considered illegal.

The document asserted that both the district and state have been harmed due to the president's business activities and would continue to be injured if the court takes no action.