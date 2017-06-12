DC, Maryland Attorneys General Plan to Sue Trump for Alleged Corruption

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Over 100 US Lawmakers Support Lawsuit Against Trump for Conflict of Interest

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Karl A. Racine (DC) and Brian E. Frosh (Maryland) are planning to focus on Trump remaining the owner of his company after he became president and to cite the example of the Trump International Hotel located near the White House, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Sunday.

The attorneys general reportedly say that the hotel is pulling customers, including foreign ones, away from other venues in its vicinity and that Trump's company should not have been allowed to continue leasing the hotel's building as the contract stipulates that no elected official can be on the lease.

The lawsuit will also reportedly claim that Trump has created a situation in which foreign governments are competing for his favor by offering various incentives to his businesses.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed with the US District Court for the District of Maryland.

