White House Representative Posts Mysterious Tweet Causing Social Media Storm

Later, Sanders explained that the tweet was sent by her little son.

"This is what happens when your 3 year old steals your phone. Thanks Huck!" she wrote.

Commenting on the mysterious post, social media users started making fun of Sanders. Some suggested that she published a secret code, others believed that the tweet might contain a call for help.

​"This is the most coherent statement to come from the Trump administration," David Blaustein joked.

"It's hieroglyphics — if we study it carefully we will find the meaning of COVFEFE," a person nicknamed Blue so Blue wrote, referring to the famous meaningless tweet of US President Donald Trump.

​"Is "lolaklkk" the next "covfefe?" asked a Twitter user nicknamed Lotus Prince.

In late May, Trump posted a mysterious message on his Twitter that puzzled many social media users. The statement started with, "Despite the constant negative covfefe in the press," but remained unfinished.

Neologism became one of the most popular topics on Twitter, with users trying to guess what it could mean and suggesting their interpretations. Most likely, the US president wanted to write the word "coverage," but social media users still don't get tired of interpreting Trump's message in their own ways.