Register
20:57 GMT +311 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.

    'Very Cowardly!': Trump Lashes Out at Comey Over Leaks, Questions Their Legality

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    0 28334

    Donald Trump lashed out at former FBI Director James Comey over leaking his memo of private conversations with the US president.

    Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Comey Risks Getting Into Trap He Set for Trump
    Former FBI Director James Comey testified on the Trump-Russia probe at the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. It was the first public appearance of Comey since his firing in May. During his testimony, Comey said that he asked a "close friend" of his to leak the record of his conversations with Trump.

    "My judgement was, I needed to get that out in the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter… because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel," Comey said.

    Comey also explained why he recorded his private talks with the US president, saying that he was afraid Trump might "lie" about them.

    On Sunday, Trump questioned whether Comey's leaks were "totally illegal" and slammed the ex-FBI chief over acting "cowardly."

    "I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!'" Trump wrote on Twitter.

    The next day after Comey's testimony, Trump also commented it on via Twitter.

    "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump wrote.

    Following the revelation, Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz called for finding out whether by leaking sensitive information the ex-FBI head violated the law.

    Trump has repeatedly said that leaks threaten the US national security and called for finding those who share classified information with the press.

    Related:

    Comey Testimony: What Went Wrong for Trump's Political Opponents?
    Comey's Testimony: Ex-FBI Chief 'Made Mr. Trump Sound Like a Mafia Boss'
    Who Needs Flicks?! Comey's Testimony in US Senate Attracted 19.5M TV Viewers
    US House Intelligence Committee Requests Comey Memos, White House Tapes
    Possible Lawsuit Against Comey for Leaks 'Obstruction of Justice' - Congressman
    Tags:
    leaks, testimony, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Backstage View: An Insider Look at Young Russian Ballerinas' Performance
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok