Register
23:44 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Counter demonstrators opposing a group who gathered nearby to protest against Islamic-law yell out Saturday, June 10, 2017, in New York.

    Anti-Islam Marches in US Fail to Draw Participants (PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    US
    Get short URL
    113231

    A right-wing, anti-immigrant lobbyist group fearful of Muslim religious fundamentalist law staged marches in US cities on Saturday, and but they don’t seem to have drawn many attendees.

    Apparently concerned that the US is being overrun by Islamic religious fundamentalists, a right-wing lobbying group with close ties to the administration of US President Donald Trump is attempting to drum up support for their cause by staging marches in about two dozen cities across the country.

    The anti-Muslim lobby group Act for America, designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has assisted right-wing politicians in passing anti-Muslim and anti-immigration laws at the state level and now seeks to expand its message through a series of marches that are lightning rods for strident rhetoric and potential violence, as counter marches were also planned.

    Today's planned marches, said to be occurring in at least 20 US cities, have been branded by the special-interest group as a "March Against Sharia." The fact that the marches got off the ground at all indicates an increase in religious and cultural intolerance by some Americans, driven in part by the country's stark political divide following Trump's election, according to the Washington Post.

    Though there were warnings that the ACT marches could lead to violence, a low turnout combined with little voter appetite for the group's message has resulted in a relatively peaceful day so far, with just one arrest documented in St. Paul, Minnesota.

    The Hill reports that though this is one of the largest events coordinated by Act for America, which has more than 520,000 members, the organization had trouble attracting people willing to take to the streets. Facebook event pages for marches in some cities had fewer than 70 RSVPs. Attendance at the various right-wing marches around the country has been underwhelming, by most reports.

    Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, stated that Act for America's fears of creeping sharia law are unfounded.

    "It is absolutely impossible for any religious law to take over US law," Beirich said, cited by NBCnews.com. "The Constitution stops it, there is a separation of church and state."

    Act for America founder Brigitte Gabriel has been quoted as stating that a "practicing Muslim, who believes in the teachings of the Koran, cannot be a loyal citizen of the United States."

    A New York March Against Sharia supporter stated the march had "nothing to do with religion or nothing like that," though they also added "If [Muslims] don't like it they can go back to their countries and deal with it there," according to the New York Post.

    "The constitution is the law of the land," said a protester in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "We have to be careful with who we let in the country," according to Reuters.

    New York City's march got under way about an hour late and involved some three dozen ACT supporters waving oversized American flags.

    Across the street from the marchers, some 200 people held a large sign reading "Fascists out of NYC."

    Although there haven't been many arrests, there have been clashes between Antifa and March Against Sharia protesters, according to reports. And there has been one death, though not due to violence: one March Against Sharia participant in New York suffered a heart attack during the event.

    Related:

    Over 41,000 Arrested Since Trump Tightened Immigration Rules
    US Immigration Enforcement Agency Arrests 1,378 in Largest Anti-Gang Operation
    Trump Administration Appoints 7 New Immigration Court Judges
    Tags:
    anti-immigration protests, protest, march, Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU, Donald Trump, Harrisburg, Georgia, New York city, Seattle, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok