Ex-FBI Chief’s Testimony Unlikely to 'Shake Mr. Trump’s Support From His Base'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump told reporters he was willing to testify under oath about his private talks with Comey. The president also said he never told Comey to end the probe of former security adviser Michael Flynn and never asked him to pledge loyalty.

"I don’t think it [Comey’s testimony] will shake Mr. Trump’s support from his base," University of Houston Chair of History and African American Studies Professor Gerald Horne said. "They appear glued to Mr. Trump."

Overall, however, Horne claimed that the testimony had been damaging to the political standing of the US president.

"He [Comey] made Mr. Trump sound like a Mafia boss," Horne said.

However, Horne said he was sure Trump would continue to enjoy the loyal support of the political base in the US Heartland that elected him in 2016.

Former Defense Department analyst Chuck Spinney told Sputnik that the Comey hearing revealed that Trump is headed down a dangerous path because of his "bullying narcissistic personality."

Spinney acknowledged that Trump had a very different personality and was in a very different situation from President Richard Nixon during the Watergate crisis more than 40 years ago.

Like Nixon, he added, Trump could find himself in worse trouble because of his own ill-judged reactions to the accusations levied against him.

"Like Watergate, the reaction by the president is becoming more important than the ‘crime’ — which in this case probably did not even occur," Spinney claimed.

On Friday, the US House Intelligence Committee said it sent letters to the FBI and White House requesting that any recordings of the Trump-Comey talks be handed over.

In addition, the US Senate Judiciary Committee called on Comey’s friend, Daniel Richman, to provide all copies of the memos leaked by the former FBI Director.