US State Department Reviewing Mishandling of Classified Info by Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US State Department in a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said it is reviewing the mishandling of classified information that passed through former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email server.

"The Department initiated a review of the handling of classified information in this matter," the letter, released by Grassley on Friday, said.

The letter said the investigation was ongoing and could result in the loss of security clearances if any violations took place.

The department, the letter added, waited to begin its review until after the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded its own probe into the matter, "in order to avoid prejudicing the FBI's investigation."

Clinton came under heavy criticism after it was revealed in March 2015 that she had used her family's private email server for official communications while she was secretary of state.

The issue generated considerable controversy during her 2016 presidential election campaign.

The FBI concluded that Clinton had been extremely careless in handling her emails, but recommended that no criminal charges be filed against her.