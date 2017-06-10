Charlotte Pride Rejects ‘Gays for Trump’ Float, Right-Wing Gays Vow to Sue

Gays for Trump President Peter Boykin said he was disappointed with the decision and saddened at the idea of anyone "from our movement being condemned from the 'Gay Community,' one that preaches so-called diversity."

"Charlotte Pride reserves the right to decline participation at our events to groups or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization, as is acknowledged in our parade rules and regulations by all groups at the time of their parade application," the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors said in a statement Wednesday responding to the fallout.

Brian Talbert, a supporter of Gays For Trump, told the Charlotte Fox affiliate, "We wanted to show that we weren’t the racist, bigot, misogynist whatevers. We wanted to show that we are Americans, love our country and our president. We wanted to be there to celebrate gay pride."

"For a group of people to claim to want tolerance, acceptance, and give it to every single person you can imagine to give it to, for them to sit back and judge me for exercising my right as an American to choose my leader without judgment is hypocritical," he added.

Talbert has already received close to $3,000 in donations for legal fees to sue Charlotte Pride over the decision.

A faction of Gays for Trump called #DeplorablePride has also been denied an official presence in the festival and parade.

"Sadly, it’s really not that surprising,” read a blog post about the decision on the Conservative Country website. "To the left-wing, ‘tolerance’ really means only tolerating people who agree with them on all fronts. Anyone who holds a divergent opinion is fair game for being ostracized and ridiculed. And ostracize the gay Trump supporters, they did."

Defending their position, Charlotte Pride’s board of directors said in a statement, "In the past, we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances. Charlotte Pride envisions a world in which LGBTQ people are affirmed, respected, and included in the full social and civic life of their local communities, free from fear of any discrimination, rejection, and prejudice."

The Blaze, a right-wing website established by former Fox News host Glenn Beck, called the decision an example "snowflake fury," using a derogatory term wielded by conservatives against liberals, progressives and leftists they deem overly sensitive and hostile to their politics.