Woman Assumes Command of US Army Special Forces Battalion for First Time Ever

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Army Lt. Col. Megan Brodgen assumed command of the 3rd Special Forces Support Group Battalion, becoming the first woman to lead such Army unit, 3rd Special Forces Group commander Col. Bradley Moses said.

"She [Brodgen] is without a doubt the right choice to assume command of this great unit," Moses stated on Friday.

Moses said Brodgen was chosen for her leadership abilities, not her gender, but the Army has only allowed women to serve in direct combat roles since 2016.

The 3rd Special Forces Support Group Battalion includes more than 400 soldiers providing support to the special forces group, including communications, intelligence, supply, transport and unmanned aerial reconnaissance support.

The special forces teams operate in 12 African and Middle East nations as well as in Afghanistan. Brodgen took over command of the battalion in a ceremony at Fort Bragg in the Us State of North Carolina on Friday.