Register
02:30 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US Senator Chuck Grassley

    US Lawmaker: ‘Pee Tape’ Dossier Creator Must Turn Over Docs or Face Subpoena

    © AP Photo/ Charlie Neibergall
    US
    Get short URL
    341030

    Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is going after the intelligence firm connected with the infamous dossier on US President Donald Trump, telling the firm if it doesn’t hand over materials related to the dodgy dossier by next week, it can expect to be hit with a subpoena.

    Fusion GPS, a private intelligence firm, has failed to provide materials requested in March pertaining to the inflammatory but unverified dossier on Trump’s supposed escapades in Russia. Grassley is not about to let this slide, and if Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson does not comply by next Wednesday, he may get served a subpoena.

    Barrett Brown
    © Photo: facebook.com/freebarrettbrown
    US Detains Journalist For Exercising Free Speech

    The Senate Judiciary Chairman determined that Fusion GPS’ argument for why it is refusing to unveil documents pertaining to the dossier is "inadequate," the senator’s press team said Friday.

    "Neither Fusion GPS nor its attorney sufficiently explained how these protections precluded the firm from cooperating," with the Judiciary Committee, Grassley said in a letter dated June 7.

    Simpson has until next Wednesday to hand over documents or “the Committee will begin consideration of compulsory process under its rules,” Grassley wrote in the letter.

    Anticipating that GPS Fusion might furnish a confidentiality agreement as the basis for withholding information sought by the committee, Grassley asserted, "no such agreement can supersede the Committee’s constitutional authority to compel the production of information."

    How did the private intelligence get mixed up in the salacious memo on Trump’s “Golden Shower” orgies in Moscow?

    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    Is FBI Investigating Trump Over Moscow ‘Golden Shower’ Orgies?

    Fusion GPS was first retained by an unidentified GOP donor to do opposition research on Trump in September of 2015, about three months after the New York real estate mogul and reality TV personality declared his candidacy. Fusion GPS provides what are essentially intelligence services to business and political clients by working its network of sources to uncover information otherwise unavailable for an average Joe surfing the web. 

    Ex-MI6 spy and Russian expert Christopher Steele, author of the dodgy dossier, worked with Simpson from June to December 2016, according to a New York Times exposé. 

    The gun-for-hire firm did not see its contract renewed by the Republican donor once it became clear that Trump was the presumptive GOP candidate for president, but Simpson kept the operation live on his own terms. 

    Eventually, Democratic campaign donors shuffled into the picture, eager for the intelligence and information Simpson had collected while collaborating with Steele, who had once been stationed in Moscow as part of his service in the British intelligence apparatus. 

    Grassley first wrote to Simpson in March to confirm the Times account of just when Fusion GPS hired Orbis Business Intelligence, Steele’s consulting firm. Grassley also expressed that his committee would need the information Steele transferred to Simpson as part of their research. Further, Grassley questioned whether Fusion GPS acted to “instruct, request, suggest or imply” that opposition research materials be given to the FBI.

    Grassley was intrigued by the notion that a memo from two private firms had been presented to the 44th and 45th US presidents, along with the rest of the US and British intelligence community.

    In his letter to Simpson postmarked March, Grassley wrote, “When political opposition research becomes the basis for law enforcement or intelligence efforts, it raises substantial questions about the independence of law enforcement and intelligence from politics.”

    Related:

    Penthouse Offers $1 Million for Trump Golden Shower Video
    CNN, BuzzFeed Publish ‘Golden Shower’ Rumors, Other Media Outlets Mock Them
    4Chan Users Claim to be Source of Trump 'Golden Shower in Moscow' Hoax
    Is FBI Investigating Trump Over Moscow ‘Golden Shower’ Orgies?
    What's Behind Trump's Pressure on NATO Countries
    Tags:
    spies, Dossier, Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, Chuck Grassley, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok