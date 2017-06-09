US House Intelligence Committee Requests Comey Memos, White House Tapes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee has sent letters requesting notes and memos belonging to former FBI Director James Comey from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and to the White House Counsel for any recordings or memos of Comey's conversations with US President Donald Trump, a press release said on Friday.

"Today, Reps. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff announced that they sent letters related to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Russia investigation," the release stated.

On Thursday, Comey testified in a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that he shared the memorandum with a friend intending to leak it to the media after Trump tweeted about possible secret recordings of their conversations.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations it had meddled in the US political process and has called such allegations absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.