Register
00:59 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.

    US Senator Demands Testimony From Private Firm Behind Trump Dossier

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6510

    A US Senator claimed in a letter on Friday that the firm behind the unsubstantiated dossier on Donald Trump's inappropriate behavior during his trip to Russia prior to his presidency should testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee investigating president's alleged collusion with Moscow.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Judiciary Committee is determined to hear from the political research company Fusion GPS that produced an unsubstantiated dossier on President Donald Trump — with or without a subpoena, Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a letter to the firm that was released on Friday.

    "If you refuse to comply voluntarily, the committee will begin consideration of compulsory process under its rules," the letter stated, as quoted by a newspaper The Hill.

    Fusion GPS employed ex-British spy Christopher Steele to probe Trump's ties with Russia — a project that was reportedly funded as "opposition research" by Democratic opponents of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI)
    © AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN / FILES
    US Watchdog Sues Over FBI Records on 'Trump Dossier' From Ex-UK Spy
    The widely discredited dossier cited unsubstantiated rumors that the Russian government had compromising details of Trump’s behavior during an earlier trip to Russia.

    In the letter, Grassley told the company's director Glenn Simpson to provide appropriate response by June 14.

    The US Congress is investigating alleged connections between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. No evidence has from any quarters has so far been offered of a Trump-Russia collusion.

    Russia has denied having inappropriate contact with Trump campaign aides and has dismissed as absurd other allegations that it meddled in the US election.

    Related:

    Lawsuit Against BuzzFeed Over Trump Dossier Goes to Federal Court
    Inclusion in Trump Dossier Hurts Russian Tech CEO's Business
    US Investigators Allegedly Corroborate Some Statements From Trump Dossier
    Tags:
    committee, US Senate, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok