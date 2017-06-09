US Senator Demands Testimony From Private Firm Behind Trump Dossier

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Judiciary Committee is determined to hear from the political research company Fusion GPS that produced an unsubstantiated dossier on President Donald Trump — with or without a subpoena, Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a letter to the firm that was released on Friday.

"If you refuse to comply voluntarily, the committee will begin consideration of compulsory process under its rules," the letter stated, as quoted by a newspaper The Hill.

Fusion GPS employed ex-British spy Christopher Steele to probe Trump's ties with Russia — a project that was reportedly funded as "opposition research" by Democratic opponents of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

© AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN / FILES US Watchdog Sues Over FBI Records on 'Trump Dossier' From Ex-UK Spy

The widely discredited dossier cited unsubstantiated rumors that the Russian government had compromising details of Trump’s behavior during an earlier trip to Russia.

In the letter, Grassley told the company's director Glenn Simpson to provide appropriate response by June 14.

The US Congress is investigating alleged connections between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia in 2016. No evidence has from any quarters has so far been offered of a Trump-Russia collusion.

Russia has denied having inappropriate contact with Trump campaign aides and has dismissed as absurd other allegations that it meddled in the US election.