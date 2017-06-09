Trump '100 Percent' Ready to Testify Under Oath About Private Talks With Comey

© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski This is How Comey Really Helped US President by Trying to Damage Him

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump said that Thursday's testimony of Comey proved there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, or any obstruction in the FBI investigation of Russia and the election.

"Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction," Trump claimed.

Answering further questions on the matter, the American leader said that he had never asked the ex-FBI director to halt an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, despite Comey’s testimony suggesting otherwise.

"I didn't say that. I will tell you, I didn't say that," he told reporters.

When asked whether he would be able to speak under oath about his private conversations with Comey, Trump claimed, "One hundred percent."

In his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Comey admitted that "the main" point of a February New York Times article alleging Trump aides were in cahoots with Russian spies was just plain wrong.

The FBI chief also said the argument that the accusations claiming Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee (DMC) to ensure Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump was a false claim.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations it interfered in the US election, characterizing them as absurd and intended to distract public opinion from revealed instances of election fraud and corruption as well as from other pressing domestic concerns.