WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Comey testified in a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that he shared the memorandum with a friend intending to leak it to the media after Trump tweeted about possible secret recordings of their conversations.

"In response to Trump lawyer’s complaint against Comey: Since no legal basis for this complaint, it would constitute more Obstruction of Justice. Fun fact: WH [White House] Counsel for Nixon went to prison," Lieu, a Democrat from California, tweeted.

Lieu was referring to reports that Trump's personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file a complaint with the Justice Department over Comey's leaking of memorandums about his conversations with the president.