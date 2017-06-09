Register
09 June 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Infrastructure Summit with Governors and Mayors at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017

    Why Trump’s Impeachment is 'Not Going to Happen Any Time Soon'

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    The former director of the FBI, James Comey, has testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the case of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 elections. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Robert Guttman, an expert in US politics and professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Government.

    Talking about Comey’s hearing, which lasted more than three hours, Guttman said that it kept people in Washington and the rest of the country glued to their televisions.

    Despite all the “screaming and allegations” that were raised during the hearing, the expert thinks that Trump is not going to be impeached anytime soon.

    “The president will stay in power. People will continue questioning his character and he will continue defaming anyone who says anything about him. It has just been four months into his presidency and it’s quite chaotic,” Guttman said.

    In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    Trump’s Lawyer to File Complaint With US Justice Dept. Over Comey’s Leaked Memo
    He further said that the whole hearing was “devastating” and included multiple accusations, one of them being Comey calling the president a liar while under oath.

    But despite all the drama, the expert said, “If we go down the road then nothing is going to happen.” “The House of Representative has a large number of Republicans so Trump won’t be impeached.”

    He further said that for the next year, at least till the investigation report comes out, Trump would remain as president. 

    “Hopefully he [Trump] will get to doing what he was elected to do – create jobs and build infrastructure because the majority of US citizens don’t care about Russia or foreign policy, they care about jobs and that’s why Trump won,” the expert said.

    He further said that he doesn’t understand this whole “fascination” of the current US administration with Russia.

    “I don’t understand why this campaign and this administration have so much fascination with Russia. A lot of people are bewildered as to why this whole concern with Russia has led to this investigation,” Guttman said.

    Talking about Russia, the expert said that the Russian probe would get more attention and that there would be an ongoing investigation next year.

    James Comey conducted an investigation into the Trump administration’s alleged “ties to Russia” – a charge both the White House and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.

