Republicans 'Not Being Supportive Enough' of Trump - US Congressman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Gohmert stated that by not being in session the day after Comey's testimony, the Republicans can't shift the emphasis to the positive message of "what we're doing good in Washington."

"We're basically leaving the president to dangle," Gohmert told Fox News. "I'm very concerned we're not being supportive enough to get the message out."

On Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of US Senate Intelligence Committee and admitted to leaking his memorandum of conversations with Trump to the media via a friend at Columbia University.

Comey stated during questioning by Senator Marco Rubio that Trump did not direct the then FBI director to stop the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn ties with Russia, but expressed a wish for the matter to end.

Moreover, Comey admitted that not a single vote in the 2016 US election was changed as a result of Russian actions and the media has been overwhelmingly wrong on their stories concerning Russia.

Numerous Republican lawmakers have hailed the testimony as a vindication of Trump, as Comey confirmed he told the US president he was not under the FBI investigation in the alleged Russia collusion case and had informed the Senate of that fact.

Earlier on Friday, president Trump stated on Twitter he felt complete and total vindication in wake of the testimony despite what he said were many false statements and lies.