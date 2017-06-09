Register
18:55 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. (File)

    The One Thing Senate Wanted to Hear From Comey But Didn't

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    141340

    Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey said that President Donald Trump did not ask him to drop his probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

    Comey’s answer thus deprived some members of the committee of a chance to hear what they apparently wanted to hear.

    “Did anyone ever ask you to stop the Russia investigation?” Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr asked Comey.

    "Not to my understanding, no,” Comey answered.

    He also said that the Trump administration had tried to defame him.

    FBI director James Comey gestures during a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Showtime: US Senate Intel Panel Releases Comey Testimony on Trump-Russia Probe
    “The administration then chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI, by saying the organization was in disarray… Those were lies, plain and simple," Comey stated.

    “It confused me, when I saw on television that the president was saying that he actually fired me because of the Russia investigation,” he added.
    James Comey recalled how, during a March 30 phone call, President Trump “said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia."

    He added that the media report claiming that the Trump campaign had repeated talks with Russian intelligence officials prior to the election are almost entirely wrong.

    According to Comey, Trump described the ongoing probe into Russia’s alleged role in the US election as a “cloud” that hangs over him undermining his ability to act in America’s best interest.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Moscow-based US-affairs expert Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak said that the senators wanted to hear from Comey just one thing that could prod Congress to impeach Trump.

    "What they wanted from [James] Comey was just one phrase. If he said: 'Yes, Trump asked me not to investigate,' it would be enough legal reason for them to launch the impeachment procedure,” Sinelnikov-Orishak said.

    He added that President Richard Nixon was forced to resign not because he allegedly ordered his people to eavesdrop on the Democrats (which he didn’t), but because he obstructed the investigation that followed.

    COMEY
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump After Ex-FBI Chief's Testimony: 'WOW, Comey is a Leaker'
    “That’s why the so-called ‘Russian hackers’ are just a pretext. The bottom line is whether or not Trump was obstructing the probe. Comey said he didn’t and so the issue of impeachment is now off the table.”

    Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak said however, that the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election is not over yet.

    “For Trump this probe will never end […] and will haunt him throughout his entire career,” the expert noted.

    Donald Trump fired James Comey in May, purportedly for failure to properly exercise his duties as FBI director. Shortly after, Comey went to the media accusing the president of trying to scrap an ongoing probe of Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

    The opposition Democrats then demanded that Trump be brought to account for obstruction of justice.

    James Comey conducted an investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged “ties to Russia” – a charge both the White House and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.

    Related:

    Comey Day at the Senate
    Comey Hearing Fails to Deliver Any Substantial Information
    Tags:
    Senate hearings, "Russian meddling", denials, testimony, allegations, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Senate Intelligence Committee, Mikhail Sinelnikov-Orishak, Michael Flynn, Richard Burr, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok