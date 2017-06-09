Justice Dept.: Sessions Recused Himself From Russia Probe Due to Trump Camp Ties

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid Comey Knew No Wrongdoing by Attorney Lynch in Clinton Tarmac Meeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sessions distanced himself from the Russia probe only because he was part of the President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, despite ex-FBI director James Comey suggesting there were other reasons, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Given Attorney General Sessions’ participation in President Trump’s campaign, it was for that reason, and that reason alone, the Attorney General made the decision on March 2, 2017 to recuse himself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States," the release stated on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Comey said in a congressional hearing that there were some yet unknown by the public reasons behind Sessions's recusal. The former FBI director, however, declined to discuss the details in an open setting.