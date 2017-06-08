Legislation Seeks Stronger Congress Oversight of US Military Cyberwarfare

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Congress would exercise greater control of the US military’s use of cyber weapons and other sensitive cyber operations under legislation that was introduced by senior members of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee from both major political parties on Thursday.

"As the evolution and maturation of both defensive and offensive operations continues, it is crucial that we establish clear standards, processes and procedures for notification to Congress of sensitive operations," Armed Services Committee’s ranking Democrat Adam Smith stated in a press release.

Smith was joined by committee Chairman Mac Thornberry, Chair of the Emerging Threats and Capabilities subcommittee Elise Stefanik and subcommittee ranking Democrat James Langevin in issuing the release.

The legislation would require the Defense Secretary to submit, within 48 hours, a written account of sensitive military cyber operations to 11 congressional defense committees.