18:41 GMT +308 June 2017
    Courtney Love arrives at an Event Honoring UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at a private residence on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills.

    Courtney Love Accuses Women's March Activist of Being 'Anti-American'

    © AP Photo/ Jordan Strauss
    Progressive movement Women's March has hit the headlines again, and the news is far from favorable. US singer and actress Courtney Love has called the group's main activist Linda Sarsour "anti-American" on Twitter.

    Love says that Sarsour is supporting a woman who has falsely claimed she was attacked. Rahma Warsame, a Somali woman, said that she was attacked in a hate crime; however sources have said that the attack had nothing to do with hate.

    This has led the actress Courtney Love to tweet:

    Love continued her Twitter conversation directed at Sarsour by calling her "a fraud."

    Women's March organized a worldwide protest that took place on January 21, 2017, to advocate legislation and policies regarding human rights and other issues, including women's rights. The march was conducted in directed opposition to the election of Donald Trump.

    Protesters head towards the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Protesters head towards the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.

    On January 21, the organization drew over 500,000 to the streets of Washington alone, and it's likely few, if any of the assembled, knew that over 50 of the groups involved in forming the march had received funding from billionaire activist George Soros.

    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros
    © AFP 2017/ ERIC PIERMONT
    Is There Anything He Doesn't Fund? Soros Closely Connected to DC Women's March
    Soros' Open Society Foundations released a statement in response to the allegations, denying any involvement or funding protests in response to the election of Trump.

    "There have been many false reports about George Soros funding protests in the wake of the US presidential elections. There is no truth to these reports. We support a wide range of organizations — including those that support women and minorities who have historically been denied equal rights. Many of whom are concerned about what policy changes may lie ahead. We are proud of their work. We of course support the right of all Americans to peaceably assemble and petition their government-a vital, and constitutionally safeguarded, pillar of a functioning democracy," the Open Society statement said.

    The statement however failed to respond to the core allegations.

    This latest Twitter row between Courtney Love and Women's March activist Sarsour will only serve to heighten the pressure the group is currently facing.

    Sarsour responded to Love's post, commenting: 

    Sarsour is a prominent Palestinian activist and has previously allegedly praised Sharia law and Saudi Arabia.

