Courtney Love Accuses Women's March Activist of Being 'Anti-American'

Love says that Sarsour is supporting a woman who has falsely claimed she was attacked. Rahma Warsame, a Somali woman, said that she was attacked in a hate crime; however sources have said that the attack had nothing to do with hate.
This has led the actress Courtney Love to tweet:
You're a vile disgrace to women and all mankind @lsarsour— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017
Love continued her Twitter conversation directed at Sarsour by calling her "a fraud."
Well that's a shame, count me out of anything else related to her. Shes a fraud— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) June 7, 2017
Women's March organized a worldwide protest that took place on January 21, 2017, to advocate legislation and policies regarding human rights and other issues, including women's rights. The march was conducted in directed opposition to the election of Donald Trump.
On January 21, the organization drew over 500,000 to the streets of Washington alone, and it's likely few, if any of the assembled, knew that over 50 of the groups involved in forming the march had received funding from billionaire activist George Soros.
"There have been many false reports about George Soros funding protests in the wake of the US presidential elections. There is no truth to these reports. We support a wide range of organizations — including those that support women and minorities who have historically been denied equal rights. Many of whom are concerned about what policy changes may lie ahead. We are proud of their work. We of course support the right of all Americans to peaceably assemble and petition their government-a vital, and constitutionally safeguarded, pillar of a functioning democracy," the Open Society statement said.
The statement however failed to respond to the core allegations.
This latest Twitter row between Courtney Love and Women's March activist Sarsour will only serve to heighten the pressure the group is currently facing.
Sarsour responded to Love's post, commenting:
.@courtney trying to make a name for herself amongst Trump supporters I guess. Denying a woman justice who was brutally beaten.— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 7, 2017
Sarsour is a prominent Palestinian activist and has previously allegedly praised Sharia law and Saudi Arabia.
