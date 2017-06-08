Trump to Listen to Upcoming Comey's Testimony With Legal Team - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump, the legal experts and some of his advisers will gather in a White House dining room during the hearing, NBC News reported citing a senior White House aide.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday in his first public appearance since Trump fired him suddenly on May 9.

In the written statement to the panel released on Wednesday, Comey accused Trump of pressing him to drop the FBI probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's relations with Russia.

On May 9, the White House announced President Donald Trump's decision to remove James Comey from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director post on recommendations of the US attorney general and his deputy.