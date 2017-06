Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( NaN:NaN / NaNMb / ) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Ex-FBI Director Comey Testifies in Russia Probe at Senate Intel Committee

"The Americans need to hear your part of the story," Chairman Richard Burr said when opening Comey's testimony.

It is Comey's first public appearance since Trump fired him on May 9.

In the written statement to the panel released on Wednesday, Comey accused Trump of pressing him to drop the FBI probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's relations with Russia.