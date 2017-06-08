Thirty Three People Linked to 'Russian Organized Crime Syndicate' Charged in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 30 members and associates of an alleged Russian crime syndicate have been arrested and charged for racketeering, extortion, robbery, murder-for-hire conspiracy, fraud, narcotics and firearms offenses, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Today, we have charged 33 members and associates of a Russian organized crime syndicate allegedly engaging a panoply of crimes around the country," the release said Wednesday.

The charged Defendants Include Alleged "Vor" or "Thief-In-Law" of a Russian and Georgian Criminal Enterprise.

"The dizzying array of criminal schemes committed by this organized crime syndicate allegedly include a murder-for-hire conspiracy, a plot to rob victims by seducing and drugging them with chloroform [and] the theft of cargo shipments containing over 10,000 pounds of chocolate," the release said.

Twenty seven of the defendants are associated with a nationwide racketeering enterprise led by Razhden Shulaya and Zurab Dzanashvili and two additional defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and with additional firearms offenses, the Justice Department said.