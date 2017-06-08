Nearly One Third of Americans Say Trump Did 'Something Illegal' Regarding Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Almost a third of US voters say President Donald Trump did something illegal with regards to his relationship with Russia, compared to the 29 percent that say he did something unethical, but not illegal, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll.
"President Donald Trump did something illegal in his relationship with Russia, 31 percent of American voters say, while another 29 percent say he did something unethical, but not illegal," a press release accompanying the poll stated on Wednesday.
The poll was conducted from May 31- June 6 among 1,361 voters nationwide with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
