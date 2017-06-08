Over 100 US Lawmakers Support Lawsuit Against Trump for Conflict of Interest

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 100 members of Congress are supporting the filing of a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump violated an emoluments clause in the US Constitution prohibiting the acceptance of gifts from a foreign state, House Judiciary Committee member Jerry Nadler said in an interview.

"We’ll be suing to stop his violations of the emoluments clause," House Judiciary Committee member Jerry Nadler said on Wednesday as quoted by Politico.

Nadler said that at least 78 House Democrats and 25 Democratic Senators had signed on to support the lawsuit, the report added.

The lawsuit will be filed during the week of June 11 and will be adjudicated by the nonprofit Constitutional Accountability Center, the media report said.

Democratic lawmakers claim that President Trump will be solicited by foreign governments offering sweetheart deals benefiting the Trump Corporation, Politico claimed.

On January 23, a group known as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics filed a lawsuit on behalf of hotel and restaurateurs who claim they are losing the business of foreign clients who opt to hold events at Trump hotels, according to the reporting.