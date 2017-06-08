Trump Feels 'Completely and Totally Vindicated' by Comey's Testimony

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump feels absolutely vindicated by former FBI Director James Comey’s written testimony, which confirmed the president was not under investigation with respect to the Russia probe, Trump's lawyer Marc Kasowitz said in a statement.

"The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russia probe," Kasowitz stated on Wednesday. "The President feels completely and totally vindicated."

Comey has released a statement reiterating key points of what is expected to be a closely watched process.

Among those points are Comey's revelations that he assured the president more than once that he was not under investigation for connections to Russia, that the president asked him for "loyalty" and that the president urged the FBI to drop their investigation into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey’s Congressional testimony is scheduled for Thursday.