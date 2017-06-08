Register
    A convoy of fuel tanker trucks escorted by a US Army vehicle enter Kuwait at the military border post of Abdaly in the Kuwait-Iraq frontier in this file photo taken January 2006

    Baby, Please Don't Go: US Army to Give Troops $90K Bonuses to Re-Enlist

    © AP Photo/ Gustavo Ferrari
    216512

    The US Army is offering soldiers up to $90,000 in bonuses to re-join its ranks in an attempt to reverse the military downsizing that occurred during Barack Obama’s presidency.

    Two U.S. Army Special Forces clutch their M4 carbine beside their Filipino counterpart as they man a checkpoint at the entry of a military base
    © AP Photo/ Pat Roque
    Size Matters: US Army Seeks Bigger Assault Rifle to Penetrate Enemy Body Armor
    As the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan drag on but diminish, the number of active US Army soldiers will have dropped by 120,000 to an estimated 450,000 troops by the end of fiscal year 2018.

    Congress decided late last year to ramp up military staffing once more, in line with US President Donald Trump's campaign pledges. But a serious increase in strength cannot be achieved without an equally serious increase in funding, and the Army is now tripling the amount of bonuses it's paying in 2017 to more than $380 million, on top of the approved base budget of $550 billion.

    "If we're asked to keep more force structure without an increase in budget in some way, then we have more people with less training and less equipment," then-Army Secretary Eric Fanning said in November.

    "That could easily, quickly become a larger Army that's less effective, less capable than the one we're trying to build now."

    Abrams battle tanks from the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion on rail cars as they arrive at the Gaiziunai railway station some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    US Army Orders More Replacement Parts for Abrams Tanks, Bradley Vehicles
    Under existing plans, the Army will expand by 16,000 troops to a total of 476,000 in October — not quite the expansion Trump wanted, but the military is struggling to meet the mandate.

    The objective is to bring in 6,000 soldiers and 1,000 officers, and to find a way to entice 9,000 existing soldiers to stay for a longer term. Convincing those troops who are just months away from leaving the service to stay on has proved to be the hardest part.

    "We've got a ways to go," Gen. Robert Abrams, head of US Army Forces Command, told the Associated Press.

    "I'm not going to kid you. It's been difficult because a lot of these kids had plans and their families had plans."

    Maj. Gen. Jason Evans, head of Human Resources Command, pointed out that the Army is expanding with a focus on quality, not quantity, of personnel. Not everyone who re-enlists will receive $90,000. Higher bonuses will go to those in high-skilled jobs, like in the cyber field or cryptology, while basic infantry soldiers may receive nothing or a few thousand dollars.

    "The top line message is that the Army is hiring," Evans told reporters.

