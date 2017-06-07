Majority of US Voters Think Trump Should Stop Tweeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A majority of US voters think President Donald Trump needs to stop using Twitter, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.

The poll found 69 percent of US voters believe Trump uses Twitter too much, and 59 percent thinks the tweets hurt US national security.

Even a sizeable number of Republicans want Trump to reduce his use of social media, with 53 percent saying Trump tweets too much.

However, the poll noted 41 percent of Republicans still think Trump's use of Twitter overall is still a good thing.

The poll has a margin of error of two percentage points.