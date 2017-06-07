Majority of US Voters Think Trump Should Stop Tweeting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A majority of US voters think President Donald Trump needs to stop using Twitter, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed on Wednesday.
Even a sizeable number of Republicans want Trump to reduce his use of social media, with 53 percent saying Trump tweets too much.
However, the poll noted 41 percent of Republicans still think Trump's use of Twitter overall is still a good thing.
The poll has a margin of error of two percentage points.
