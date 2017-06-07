Trump Will Likely Be Harsher on Whistleblowers Than Obama, Ex-FBI Agent Warns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump might go after whistleblowers even more aggressively than former President Barack Obama did, evidenced by the prosecution of former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and leaker Reality Winner, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent and whistleblower Colleen Rowley told Sputnik.

"I think the Trump administration will be even more aggressive than Obama in prosecuting whistleblowers," Rowley, a former senior FBI agent said on Tuesday.

Winner has been charged with sending a classified report about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election to the news media, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Her prosecution is the first criminal leak case under Trump.

Rowley said the Winner prosecution suggested Trump would continue Obama’s repressive policies against whistleblowers.

"Yes I think this is a continuation: Under Bush and Obama the majority of NSA and CIA whistleblowers were motivated by the public good," she said "In some of cases in the last two administrations, charging them under the Espionage Act… did not allow a whistleblower for the public good defense."

However, Rowley cautioned that Trump now faced a different kind of whistleblower.

"There always is a plurality of leaks. They don’t seem to belong in the category of whistleblower for the public good because they are politically-motivated," she said.

Trump was reported to be very angry because of the political motivation of these leaks, Rowley noted.

However, whistleblowers who exposed secret material for the public good and to end illegal activities should not be seen as traitors, Rowley insisted.

"It is not correct that a whistleblower should be treated as if they were a spy. [But] everyone who runs to the press is not a whistleblower," she said. "If they want to claim that they had witnessed an illegal act like treason, they could present that as a defense for their whistleblowing."

© AP Photo/ U.S. Army Manning Expresses Gratitude to Thousands of Supporters as Whistleblower Released From Prison

In February 2003, Rowley wrote an open letter to Mueller, in which she warned her superiors that the FBI was not prepared to deal with new terrorist strikes that she and many of her colleagues feared would result from a US war with Iraq.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Moscow does not interfere in the internal affairs of foreign states. Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and aimed at distracting attention from corruption, as well as other pressing domestic concerns.