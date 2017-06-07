Register
07:49 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump, flanked by members of law enforcement, speaks before signing bills in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House

    Trump Will Likely Be Harsher on Whistleblowers Than Obama, Ex-FBI Agent Warns

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    13620

    A former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent has said to Sputnik that the Trump administration will be even more aggressive than Obama in prosecuting whistleblowers.

    Reality Leigh Winner with her cat
    © Photo: everipedia.com
    WikiLeaks Issues $10,000 Reward for Info Related to NSA Whistleblower's Exposure
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump might go after whistleblowers even more aggressively than former President Barack Obama did, evidenced by the prosecution of former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and leaker Reality Winner, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agent and whistleblower Colleen Rowley told Sputnik.

    "I think the Trump administration will be even more aggressive than Obama in prosecuting whistleblowers," Rowley, a former senior FBI agent said on Tuesday.

    Winner has been charged with sending a classified report about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election to the news media, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Her prosecution is the first criminal leak case under Trump.

    Rowley said the Winner prosecution suggested Trump would continue Obama’s repressive policies against whistleblowers.

    "Yes I think this is a continuation: Under Bush and Obama the majority of NSA and CIA whistleblowers were motivated by the public good," she said "In some of cases in the last two administrations, charging them under the Espionage Act… did not allow a whistleblower for the public good defense."

    Dark web
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    New App Able to Track Whistleblowers' Online Footprints
    However, Rowley cautioned that Trump now faced a different kind of whistleblower.

    "There always is a plurality of leaks. They don’t seem to belong in the category of whistleblower for the public good because they are politically-motivated," she said.

    Trump was reported to be very angry because of the political motivation of these leaks, Rowley noted.

    However, whistleblowers who exposed secret material for the public good and to end illegal activities should not be seen as traitors, Rowley insisted.

    "It is not correct that a whistleblower should be treated as if they were a spy. [But] everyone who runs to the press is not a whistleblower," she said. "If they want to claim that they had witnessed an illegal act like treason, they could present that as a defense for their whistleblowing."

    Chelsea Manning
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    Manning Expresses Gratitude to Thousands of Supporters as Whistleblower Released From Prison
    In February 2003, Rowley wrote an open letter to Mueller, in which she warned her superiors that the FBI was not prepared to deal with new terrorist strikes that she and many of her colleagues feared would result from a US war with Iraq.

    Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Moscow does not interfere in the internal affairs of foreign states. Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and aimed at distracting attention from corruption, as well as other pressing domestic concerns.

    Related:

    Assange Prosecution May Deter Whistleblowers From Exposing Abuses
    Transfer of Trump Surveillance Report 'Looks Nothing Like Whistleblower Case'
    Nunes Got Data on Trump Wiretapping From Whistleblower
    Tags:
    whistleblower, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok