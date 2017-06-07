US House Intel Panel Wants Ex-Homeland Security Chief to Testify on Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US House Intelligence Committee intends to ask former Homeland Security chief Jeh Johnson to testify in the probe into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, Congressman Adam Schiff said in a briefing.

"One of the next open hearings that we would like to have, we intend to reach out to former Homeland Security Secretary Jay Johnson. We'd love to have him come and testify before us in a hearing that would be both open session followed by closed session," Schiff told reporters on Tuesday.

Schiff, the top Democratic on the committee, said they had not yet communicated the request, but added that the former secretary had been cooperative in the past and would likely be able to offer valuable insight.

The US House Intelligence Committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Russia officials including President Vladimir Putin have denied allegations that Russia interfered in the vote, saying the allegations are meant to distract from corruption in the United States and other critical domestic issues.