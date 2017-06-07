Unexpected Twist? Half of Americans Support Trump's Temporary Travel Ban - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to poll, half of US voters say they support Trump's travel ban, while 41 percent are opposed to it.

The poll results show support for the travel ban has gone slightly down from late January when the order was first introduced.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump once again reiterated the need of a temporary travel ban.

On March 6, Trump introduced a revised version of the temporary travel ban concerning nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Unlike his first executive order signed on January 27, citizens of Iraq were not included in the second one.