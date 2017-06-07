Ex-US National Security Adviser Flynn Turns Over 600 Documents to Senate

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin Putin Reveals Details of His Meeting With Flynn in 2015

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to CNN, citing sources familiar with investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the US 2016 election and potential ties with the campaign of President Donald Trump, the documents Flynn handed are mostly business records, but also include personal ones as well.

The Intelligence Committee had set Tuesday as the deadline for Flynn to comply with the subpoena to turn over documents pertaining to the ongoing investigation.

Flynn served as an advisor to the Trump campaign and then as National Security Adviser in the White House.