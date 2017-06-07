US Senator Seeks Classified Briefing on NSA Report Russia Hacked Voting Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ranking member of the US Senate Rules Committee Amy Klobuchar has asked for a classified briefing regarding reports that Russia hacked US voting systems ahead of the 2016 election, the senator announced at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We…found out, the public did for the first time, that there have been attempts by Russia to hack into election apparatus and election equipment. And so today, as the ranking on the rules committee, I asked for a classified briefing from the national security adviser for the Rules Committee because I think it’s very important," Klobuchar said.

On Monday, The Intercept published a classified National Security Agency document detailing alleged Russian cyberattacks against a voting supplier and more than 100 election officials in the United States.

Wasjington has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the 2016 US presidential campaign, including alleged hacking attempts. The investigation into alleged Russian interference began at the request of the former administration over suspicion that Moscow may have helped sway the election in favor of Donald Trump.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Moscow had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states. Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and aimed at distracting attention from corruption, as well as other pressing domestic concerns.